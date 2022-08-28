Full Year 2022 Auswide Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Auswide Bank FY '22 Results Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Martin Barrett, Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Martin John Barrett - Auswide Bank Ltd - MD & Executive Director



Good morning. Welcome to Auswide Bank results presentation for financial year 2022. I'm Martin Barrett, Managing Director of Auswide Bank Limited, and joining me today is Bill Schafer, the group's CFO. Now I was going to say that we were going to refer to our investor presentation, which was lodged on the ASX this morning. It's actually lodged on the ASX this morning over an hour ago, and we're yet to see that, that presentation is visible to anyone.



So hopefully, during the course of this discussion that will become available to everyone, but we'll push on regardless. So I'll cover off on Auswide's financial year '22 highlights, and then I'll hand over to Bill to cover off on the financials in a bit more detail. And then I'll finish off with strategy and with outlook.



