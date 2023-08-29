Full Year 2023 Auswide Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Auswide Bank Ltd FY '23 Financial Results Teleconference. Please note that this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. I would now like to turn today's call over to Martin Barrett, Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Martin John Barrett - Auswide Bank Ltd - MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Diana. Good morning. Welcome, everyone, to our results presentation for financial year 2023. I'm Martin Barrett, MD of Auswide Bank Ltd, and joining me today is Bill Schafer, the Group's CFO.



During today's call, we will be referring to our investor presentation, which was lodged on the ASX this morning. I'll provide an update on the environment and Auswide's financial year '23 highlights before handing over to Bill to cover off the financials in more detail. Finally, I will finish with some comments on the outlook.



So I think it goes without saying that it's been a volatile time. This morning's result announcement is delivered in the context of the year that had seen certainly some challenges.