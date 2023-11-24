Auswide Bank Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 24, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Sandra Birkensleigh - Auswide Bank Ltd - Chairman



Okay, let's start here. Welcome everybody to the Annual General Meeting of Auswide Bank Limited, November 24, 2023. Before we start, I'd like to in the spirit of reconciliation, I acknowledge the traditional custodians of country-throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to the elders past and emerging and extend that respect all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People today.



So welcome to our Annual General Meeting. And my name is Sandra Birkensleigh, I'm Chair of the company. And with me, my fellow directors, so as far left, Greg Kenny, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Risk Committee; Jacqueline Korhonen, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Rem Committee; Cameron Mitchell, Non-Executive Director; Martin Barrett, who you all know Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director; Bill Schafer, I think you all know also Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary; Lyn McGrath, Non-Executive Director; Grant Murdoch, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit