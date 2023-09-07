Sep 07, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Bradley McCosker - Australian Bond Exchange Holdings Limited - MD and CEO



Hello, and welcome to the Australian Bond Exchange investor update. My name is Bradley McCosker, and I'm the Managing Director and CEO of the Australian Bond Exchange.



Before I start today's presentation, please note the disclaimer on the screen. The agenda for today's presentation is as follows: I'll start by providing the key highlights from FY 2023, then I'll go into a brief overview of our business and strategy before going into more detail on the financial results for FY23. I'll take you through ABE's priorities for FY24 and beyond. And I'll close by briefly touching on our longer-term strategic priorities and what we're seeing around the globe.



So the key performance highlights for the 2023 financial year include revenue growth of 131% year on year, up to $4.7 million. As at June 30, we held $5.9 million of cash on our balance sheet. The number of active clients has increased by 77%, compared to the same period last year. The investment per client portfolio increased 21% over FY 2023.



We had a very