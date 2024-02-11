Half Year 2024 Audinate Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Aidan Williams - Audinate Group Ltd - CEO & Co-Founder



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call today. My name is Aidan Williams. I'm Co-founder and CEO at Audinate. And with me is Rob Goss, our CFO. In the first part of the call today, we'll be talking through the investor presentation that accompanied our financial statements, both of which were lodged with the ASX earlier today. (Operator Instructions)



As many of you are aware, Audinate provides networking technology to manufacturers of professional AV equipment. Our technology distributes audio and video signals across standard IT networks, eliminating the need for a traditional specialized audio and video cabling. We're primarily a networking software company, although we have traditionally packaged our software for sale into electronic chips, cards, and modules, so that the equipment manufacturers can readily incorporate our technology into their hardware designs.



Our customers are primarily manufacturers of professional audiovisual equipment like Yamaha, Bose, Bosch, et cetera, and audiovisual professionals