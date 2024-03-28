Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR) Faces Headwinds: Earnings Miss Analyst Expectations Amidst Challenges

DNMR's Earnings Fall Short as Revenue Declines and Losses Widen

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: DNMR reported $46.7 million for the full year 2023, a decrease from $53.2 million in the previous year, missing analyst estimates of $11.74 million for the quarter.
  • Net Loss: The company's net loss widened to $155.473 million for the year, compared to a net loss of $179.758 million in the previous year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): DNMR posted a basic net loss per share of $1.52 for the year, which is more significant than the estimated loss per share of $0.346 for the quarter.
  • Gross Profit: The gross profit turned negative, with $(27.0) million for 2023, compared to $(10.4) million for the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA showed a loss of $(39.0) million for the full year 2023, an improvement from a loss of $(45.0) million for the full year 2022.
  • Capital Expenditures: Full-year capital expenditures were $27.7 million, within the company's guidance of $27 million to $29 million.
  • Cash Position: Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2023 stood at $59.2 million.
Article's Main Image

On March 28, 2024, Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for its development and production of biodegradable materials under the Nodax brand, faced a challenging year with significant declines in revenue and a widening net loss. DNMR's full-year revenue of $46.7 million fell short of analyst expectations, while the net loss for the year expanded to $155.473 million.

Company Overview

Danimer Scientific Inc is at the forefront of creating more sustainable and natural plastic products. With over a decade of experience, DNMR's renewable biopolymers are 100% biodegradable and compostable, providing an eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastics. The company's technology spans a variety of applications, including fibers, films, and injection-molded articles. Holding over 470 patents, DNMR is a leader in the bioplastics industry with a global presence.

Financial Performance and Challenges

DNMR's financial performance in 2023 was marked by a decrease in revenue and gross profit, attributed to the loss of shipments due to the conflict in Ukraine and higher fixed cost per unit absorption. Despite a 6 percent growth in PHA-related sales, PLA-based product sales declined due to external geopolitical factors. The company's net loss widened, although Adjusted EBITDA losses improved year over year, reflecting the company's efforts in expense control measures.

The challenges DNMR faced in 2023 are significant as they impact the company's ability to meet its financial goals and sustain growth. The geopolitical tensions leading to a loss of shipments underscore the vulnerability of DNMR's supply chain and customer base. Additionally, the increased net loss and negative gross profit indicate that the company must navigate through a tough economic landscape while continuing to innovate and capture market share in the bioplastics industry.

Financial Achievements and Industry Impact

Despite the setbacks, DNMR achieved certain financial milestones that are noteworthy. The company maintained a strong cash position with $59.2 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2023. Furthermore, the successful execution of an equity offering in March 2024 provided over $13 million in additional liquidity. These achievements are critical for DNMR as they provide the financial resources necessary to support growth and maintain a competitive edge in the chemicals industry, especially in the niche market of biodegradable plastics.

Looking Ahead

DNMR's outlook for 2024 includes a focus on revenue growth, particularly in the second half of the year, with expectations of improved operating margins and cash flow. The company has provided guidance for full-year Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $(22) million to $(32) million, anticipating benefits from revenue growth and cost reduction initiatives. Capital expenditures for 2024 are projected to be between $8 million and $10 million, supporting ongoing projects and maintenance.

Chief Financial Officer Michael Hajost expressed optimism for the future, stating,

We are intently focused on revenue growth, which we expect to accelerate during the second half of 2024. As a result, we expect improvement in operating margins and operating cash flow as we move through the year."

As DNMR navigates through its challenges, the company's commitment to eliminating plastic pollution and its strategic measures to improve financial performance will be crucial in achieving its goals for the coming year.

For more detailed information, investors and interested parties can access the full earnings report and the upcoming webcast and conference call details on the Investor Relations section of DNMR's website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Danimer Scientific Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.