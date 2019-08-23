Aug 23, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the investor briefing for AFG 2019 full year results announcement. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. David Bailey, CEO. Thank you. Please go ahead.



David Bailey - Australian Finance Group Limited - CEO



Thank you. Thank you very much.



With me is Ben Jenkins, our CFO. So what I'll do today is actually go through the presentation and then leave plenty of time for questions, which generally are generated off the back of the presentation.



So 2019 results. I actually was pleased to announce an underlying NPAT of $28.6 million, which is up 2% on the prior year. The reported return on equity has remained constant at 33%. The results have been underpinned by a couple of factors. FY residential settlements of $31.3 billion, showing a residential trail book up by 7% to $147.4 billion. Ordinary dividends per share are up to 5.9% per share for the final,