Nov 22, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Anthony Peter Gill - Australian Finance Group Limited - Independent Non Executive Chairman



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Tony Gill, and I am the Chairman of AFG. On behalf of the Board and staff at AFG, I would like to welcome those shareholders who have made time to attend this Annual General Meeting.



As a courtesy to all shareholders and guests present, please turn off or silence mobile phones to avoid disrupting the meeting. It is 9 a.m. We have a quorum present, and I declare the meeting open.



Please ensure you have registered and even if you are not a shareholder, have obtained a registration card. The meeting agenda will be introductions and housekeeping, my Chairman's address, our CEO's address, formal business and then close.



I would now like to introduce my fellow directors. We have executive director, Malcolm Watkins; and nonexecutive directors, Brett McKeon, Craig Carter and Melanie Kiely. I would also like to introduce our CEO, David Bailey. Wave, David, thank you; our company Secretary, Lisa Bevan. Thank you, Lisa; our CFO, Ben Jenkins; and