David Bailey - Australian Finance Group Limited - CEO



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and I appreciate you making the time to listen to the call. AFG is very, very pleased to announce our FY '20 first half results.



The key take-outs from our perspective is the net -- NPAT, which is up 10% to 18.3% -- $18.3 million. More importantly, from our perspective, is the underlying NPAT, which is up by 20% to $17.7 million. Our residential settlements were flat at $16.9 billion, but it's been a half of 2. And certainly, the quarter 2 lodgements and settlements are up 19% and 6%, respectively, on last year.



Our AFG Home Loans