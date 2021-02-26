Feb 26, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

David Bailey - Australian Finance Group Limited - CEO



Thanks very much, and good morning, everyone, and appreciate the time you've taken to listen into this presentation. I thought we'd start off by announcing we're very, very pleased to announce that a reported NPAT, which is up 36% to $24.97 million for the half. And the underlying, corresponding underlying NPAT for the same period is up 41% to $24.88 million, which drives an interim dividend increase of 9% to $0.059 per share. The underlying impact or supporting areas of the results and the highlights were around a residential settlement volume being up by 24%. Home loans now, AFG Home loans now services over 27,000 customers. The