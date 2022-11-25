Nov 25, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Anthony Gill;Chairman -



Good morning, everyone. On behalf of the Board and management of AFG, I would like to welcome you to the 2022 Australian Finance Group Annual General Meeting. My name is Tony Gill, and I am the Chair of AFG.



To begin, we would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land we are meeting on, the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation, and acknowledge and respect their continuing culture and the contribution they make to life of this city and this region.



Today's AGM is a hybrid meeting. It is being held physically at the Perth offices of AFG, and I welcome shareholders and visitors who have attended in person. The meeting is also being conducted online via the Link Group virtual meeting platform to permit non-Perth-based shareholders and stakeholders to attend. This allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually and watch a live webcast of the meeting. I would like to extend my welcome to shareholders and visitors attending virtually.



As a hybrid meeting, shareholders and proxies attending online have the