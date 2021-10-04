Oct 04, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

John Paterson - Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 93rd Annual General Meeting of Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited. My name is John Paterson. I'm Chairman of your company. The company secretary has confirmed that a quorum is present and online.



I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners and custodians from all the lands we are gathered on today and pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, my fellow nonexecutive directors Rebecca Dee-Bradbury, Craig Drummond, Julie Fahey, Graeme Liebelt, David Peever, Catherine Walter and Peter Williams are joining via video. I'm joined here by our Managing Director, Mark Freeman; our Company Secretary, Matthew Rowe; our Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Porter; and our General Manager of Business Development and Investor Relations, Geoff Driver; and Portfolio Manager, David Grace; and Investment Analyst, Nga Lucas, from the investment