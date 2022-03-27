Mar 27, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Australian Foundation Investment Company shareholders briefing conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, John Paterson, Chairman. Please go ahead, sir.



John Paterson - Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Good morning. I'm John Paterson, the Chair of Australian Foundation Investment Company. Welcome to the shareholder briefing.



As you'd be aware, until the onset of COVID, we had shareholder meetings around the state capital cities every March. We planned to try and restart these this time. Given COVID still remains a strong presence in the community, we've opted once again to hold a webinar, which we've done over the last 2 years. We are, however, very keen to resume our direct contact with you as soon as possible. At this point, we anticipate this to be next October in association with the