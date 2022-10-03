Oct 03, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

John Paterson - Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 94th Annual General Meeting of Australian Foundation Investment Company.



The Company Secretary has confirmed that a quorum is present, and I may open the meeting.



I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners and custodians from all the lands we're gathered on today and pay my respects to their elders, past, present and emerging. We're all very pleased to be able to meet physically with our shareholders after a 3-year gap due to the COVID restrictions. In addition, some of the skills we learned during COVID lockdowns now allow us to welcome our shareholders in other parts of Australia and the world alongside the physical meeting.



As many of you know, my name is John Paterson, I'm Chairman of your company. May I introduce the people on stage with me. The third across is our Managing Director, Mark Freeman. And alongside him on his left fellow directors, Rebecca Dee-Bradbury, Craig Drummond, Julie Fahey,