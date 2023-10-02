Oct 02, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

John Paterson - Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to welcome you to the 95th Annual General Meeting of Australian Foundation Investment Company. My name is John Paterson, and I'm Chairman of your company. The Company Secretary has confirmed that a quorum is present, and I'll now open the meeting. As we have a hybrid meeting with people attending all over Australia, I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners and custodians from all the lands that we're gathered on today. and pay my respects to the elders, past, present and emerging. May I introduce the people on the stage with me. On my immediate left is Jeff Driver, our Manager of Investor Relations and Strategy; then Matthew Rowe, our Company Secretary; Mark Freeman, our CEO, Craig German a Director, Rebecca Dee-Bradbury, a Director, Julie Fahey, a Director; Graham Liebelt, David Peever, Cathy Walter, and finally, Andrew Porter, our Chief Financial Officer.



In due course, we'll be hearing from our portfolio manager, David