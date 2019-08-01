AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 10:30PM GMT

David M. Flacks - AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited - Chairman



(foreign language) And good morning, and welcome to AFT Pharmaceutical Limited's Annual Meeting. I'm David Flacks, Chairman of AFT. On behalf of the Board, thank you very much for attending. I understand that there are shareholders connected to the meeting via webcast, and a big welcome to you all attending online as well.



So we're going to be using some slides during the meeting. And for those of you online, you will be able to see these and follow along. And they're also going to be posted to the NZX and ASX website and are available on AFT's investor website as well.



So before we start with the formal business of the meeting, just a couple of housekeeping points. Firstly, I'd be grateful if you could switch your mobile phones off or at least to silent. And in the event of an emergency, please follow the instructions of the staff and make your way to the exit over there.



Let me begin by introducing my fellow directors: Doug Wilson, on the far side; Jim Burns; Hartley Atkinson; Marree Atkinson; and Jon Lamb.



