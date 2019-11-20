Interim 2020 AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 20, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

With us today, we have Hartley Atkinson, CEO and Managing Director; and Malcolm Tubby, CFO. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that this conference is being recorded.



Hartley Atkinson - AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited - Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Welcome, everyone, to our half year investor presentation. So look, I'm assuming you've got the presentation. And what I'll do is I will go through the presentation, just to outline the highlights referring to the page numbers, and then we've got time for questions after that.



And then looking at Page 3, which is the half year highlights. Where we're currently at is we've increased the number