Half Year 2022 AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Hartley Atkinson - AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited - Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good. Thank you very much, and welcome, everyone, to the presentation of our half year FY 2022 investor presentation. Now the presentation is on the website. So I'll just be going through that, and I'll read out the page numbers as I go.



So looking through Page #2, is the standard disclaimer notice. So if you could please take [event] to as read.



And then looking to Page #3, what we have here is looking at our growth over this time period, we've had on the top figure, 1H 2022. You can see we have $55 million of sales revenues from total operations, which is a 14% increase on the prior year. And looking down at the bottom graphs, we have operating profit on the left, and that shows we've got about 2.3x improvement in our half