Aug 26, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Adcock Ingram Investor Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Andy Hall. Please go ahead, sir.



Andrew Gideon Hall - Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Claudia. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the results telecon for Adcock Ingram for the year ended 30 June 2020. We appreciate you taking the time to listen to the results and what's going on at the company.



We're going to follow our usual format. I'll take you through an overview of the results, which we consider to be satisfactory for the period, particularly, I guess, given the depressed economy, the market very unpredictable at the moment, obviously, and everything all compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which as you know resulted in significant weakening of the rand, for the economy, which affects our cost of goods.



We've had numerous global supply chain disruptions during the