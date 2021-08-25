Aug 25, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Andrew Gideon Hall - Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thanks very much, Judith. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our results telecon for the year ended 30 June 2021. We appreciate all of you on the call, taking the time to join us. I'm going to take you through an overview of the company of what we consider to be a resilient performance for the year. As everyone knows, we've operated in unprecedented times over the last year in South Africa and in fact, across the globe. So that operating environment has been challenging. We still have the ongoing uncertainty and adverse impact of the pandemic, the relatively poor economic climate in South Africa that we're facing at the moment and have faced throughout the year. What we are seeing is really poor levels of employment