Aug 25, 2022

Adcock Ingram year-end results.



Andrew Gideon Hall - Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Denai. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our webcast for our 30 June 2022 annual results. I'm going to take you through an overview of the financial performance, which we consider to be very strong. These results can be attributed to a healthy growth in turnover. We had a favorable exchange rate supporting the margin during the year and obviously, on the top line, underpinned by a huge sales, marketing and operational effort from our people. And once I'm done, I'll hand over to Dorette and she will talk through the detailed financials for you.



For the year under review, turnover increased by 12%, which was driven by volume growth of 6%. What we saw there was really good demand for our OTC and consumer products. We