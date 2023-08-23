Aug 23, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Andrew Gideon Hall - Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Judith. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our results webcast for the year ended 30 June 2023. We appreciate you taking time to show interest in the company.



Although we're reporting a good set of results, yesterday was a very sad day for Adcock Ingram. When we established the OTC Sponsors of Brave during COVID, which effectively was a campaign established to recognize healthcare workers who are doing exceptional things during COVID, and post the pandemic, to recognize healthcare workers who do good work in their communities, Derek Watts came on as the ambassador of the Sponsors of Brave and he's been with us since that campaign was started. Unfortunately, you would have heard yesterday