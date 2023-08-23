Aug 23, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Adcock Ingram's year-end results presentation. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded.
I'd now like to hand the conference over to the CEO, Mr. Andy Hall. Please go ahead, sir.
Andrew Gideon Hall - Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Judith. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our results webcast for the year ended 30 June 2023. We appreciate you taking time to show interest in the company.
Although we're reporting a good set of results, yesterday was a very sad day for Adcock Ingram. When we established the OTC Sponsors of Brave during COVID, which effectively was a campaign established to recognize healthcare workers who are doing exceptional things during COVID, and post the pandemic, to recognize healthcare workers who do good work in their communities, Derek Watts came on as the ambassador of the Sponsors of Brave and he's been with us since that campaign was started. Unfortunately, you would have heard yesterday
