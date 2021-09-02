Arrow Minerals Ltd at Paydirt Africa Down Under Transcript

Sep 02, 2021 / NTS GMT
Unidentified Participant
Next up, we have Howard Golden, Managing Director of Arrow Minerals.
Howard Golden - Arrow Minerals Ltd - Managing Director
Thanks very much, [Catherine]. And thank you all for coming. I want to give a thank you to Bill and the Paydirt team for hosting this under difficult conditions. And also, a thank you to the powers that be for letting us all be in Western Australia, which is a pretty good place to be.
Now, I've been involved in Arrow Minerals for about two years, at which point -- that was the point at which we consolidated with some new assets. And of course, 18 months of that two years has been during the COVID crisis. But in spite of that, we have -- these 24 months, we've managed to find a gold deposit in Burkina Faso that continues to grow. We've consolidated our land position there. We've divested our non-core assets and -- but keeping some of the value there for long term.
And in the meantime, we drilled a significant copper intersection in Western Australia. So, we've been able to accomplish a fair amount in this
