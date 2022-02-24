Half Year 2022 Ansarada Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Sam Riley - Ansarada Group Limited - Co-Founder, CEO and Executive Director



Right, let's get started. Welcome everyone today to the Ansarada's half-year results. I'm Sam Riley. I'm the Co-Founder and CEO, and I'm joined by James Drake, CFO. Hi, James.



James Drake - Ansarada Group Limited - CFO



Good morning, Sam. Good morning, everybody.



Sam Riley - Ansarada Group Limited - Co-Founder, CEO and Executive Director



All right. So together today, James and I are going to do three things for you. One, we want to take you through another period of profitability, growth, record results right across the board for Ansarada and what's driving that.



The second thing we're going to do is bring to life a little bit our strategy. We're going to show you a couple of our product solutions that we have. We're going to talk about our go-to-market strategy and the methodology we're using because that is radically transforming our growth profile, and it's unlocking the potential that sits in our unique business model that we're