Aug 25, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Nikki Panagopoulos, Fund Manager. Please go ahead.



Nikki Panagopoulos - Australian Unity Office Fund - Fund Manager



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to the Annual Results Announcement of the Australian Unity Office Fund for Financial Year 2021. My name is Nikki Panagopoulos, and I'm the Fund Manager for AOF. And I'm joining you from Melbourne. I'm also joined by Simon Beake, the Portfolio Manager for AOF, who is in Sydney.



I was appointed as the AOF Fund Manager in July, having spent more than 30 years in the property industry in both listed and unlisted markets, including the last 17 years at Australian Unity. I'm very excited about the opportunity to lead AOF into the next phase of its journey, and I look forward to working with our unitholders and tenants to drive mutually beneficial outcomes.



Earlier today, we published various documents on the ASX, including the annual financial report, Appendix 4E, AOF property book and the investor