Feb 27, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



I would like to now hand over the conference to Ms. Nikki Panagopoulos, Fund Manager.



Nikki Panagopoulos - Australian Unity Office Fund - Fund Manager



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to financial year 2023 half year results announcement for the Australian Unity Office Fund. My name is Nikki Panagopoulos, and I'm the Fund Manager for AOF and I'm joining you from Melbourne. I'm joined by Simon Beake, the Portfolio Manager for AOF, who is in Sydney.



Earlier today, we published various documents on the ASX, including the interim report for the half year ended 31 December 2022, Appendix 4D, AOF's property book and the investor presentation, which we will go through this morning. Following the presentation, we will have time for Q&A.



Let's turn to Slide 2. Before we start, I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land