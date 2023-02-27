Feb 27, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Australian Unity Office Fund HY Results Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would like to now hand over the conference to Ms. Nikki Panagopoulos, Fund Manager. Thank you, Nikki.
Nikki Panagopoulos - Australian Unity Office Fund - Fund Manager
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to financial year 2023 half year results announcement for the Australian Unity Office Fund. My name is Nikki Panagopoulos, and I'm the Fund Manager for AOF and I'm joining you from Melbourne. I'm joined by Simon Beake, the Portfolio Manager for AOF, who is in Sydney.
Earlier today, we published various documents on the ASX, including the interim report for the half year ended 31 December 2022, Appendix 4D, AOF's property book and the investor presentation, which we will go through this morning. Following the presentation, we will have time for Q&A.
Let's turn to Slide 2. Before we start, I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land
Half Year 2023 Australian Unity Office Fund Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...