Maplebear Inc (CART) CEO Fidji Simo Sells 20,750 Shares

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago

Maplebear Inc (CART, Financial), a company known for its innovative technology solutions in the retail space, has reported an insider sale according to the latest SEC filings. Fidji Simo, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Maplebear Inc, sold 20,750 shares of the company on March 26, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 120,750 shares of Maplebear Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a trend of insider transactions that have been observed at the company. 1773470424945029120.png The insider transaction history for Maplebear Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. There have been 15 insider buys and 9 insider sells over the past year. This activity provides a glimpse into the sentiment insiders have about the company's stock performance and future prospects. On the valuation front, shares of Maplebear Inc were trading at $38.06 on the date of the insider's recent sale. The company's market capitalization stands at $9.937 billion, reflecting the size and scale of its operations in the retail technology market. Maplebear Inc is at the forefront of transforming the retail experience through its advanced technology platforms and solutions. The company's commitment to innovation has positioned it as a key player in the industry, catering to a diverse range of clients seeking to enhance their retail operations and customer engagement. For investors and market watchers, the insider selling activity at Maplebear Inc may serve as one of many factors to consider when evaluating the company's stock and overall performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.