Half Year 2024 ARB Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Lachlan McCann - ARB Corporation Limited - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ARB Corporation 2024 half year financial results presentation. My name is Lachlan McCann, Chief Executive Officer at ARB, and joining me to present today is Damon Page, ARB's Chief Financial Officer and company Secretary.



Today, Damon will take you through a financial update on the half year results and I will present an update on the businesses, sales, and operations. During the presentation, questions can be made through the chat box. At` the top right-hand corner of your screen, you'll see a blue circle with a hand icon. By clicking this, it will open the chat box for you to enter your questions. At the conclusion of the presentation, David and I will be answering those questions. I'll now hand over to Damon to take you through the financial update.



Damon Page - ARB Corporation Limited - CFO & Company Secretary



Thanks, Lachlan, and good morning and welcome to our call this morning where we're announcing our results for the half year ended