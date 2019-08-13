Full Year 2019 Arena REIT No 1 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Robert Andrew de Vos - Arena REIT - CEO, MD & Director



Thanks very much, and good morning, everyone, and a very warm welcome to Arena REIT's FY '19 Full Year Results Presentation. Arena's results announcement, investor presentation and financial statements were released to the ASX earlier this morning. My name is Rob de Vos, Arena's Managing Director, and joining me on the call today is Gareth Winter, Arena's Chief Financial Officer.



The format of today's call have Gareth and I walk through the investor presentation and there will be an opportunity for questions at the end. So moving straight into the highlights for the period and I'll punch through the presentation. I'm very pleased to report that Arena has, again, been successful in delivering on its strategy and investment objectives over the last 12 months, and as a result, is that