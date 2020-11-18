Arena REIT No 1 Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 18, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

David James Ross - Arena REIT - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning. On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is my pleasure to welcome you all to the general meetings of security holders in Arena REIT No. 1 and Arena REIT No. 2 and the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Arena REIT Limited, which, together, constitute Arena REIT's 2020 Annual General Meeting.



My name is David Ross, and I am the Independent Chair of the Board of Directors of Arena REIT Limited and of the Board of Directors of Arena REIT Management Limited, and I have been appointed as the Chair of today's meeting.



The time is now 10 a.m., and a quorum is present. I, therefore, declare the meeting open.



Attending the meeting today by audio link are the other members of your Board of Directors. Rob de Vos, Managing Director; Gareth Winter, CFO and Company Secretary and an Executive Director of Arena REIT Management Limited; Rosemary Hartnett, Independent Chair, Nonexecutive Director, who will act as alternate chair in the event that I experience any technical issues; Simon Parsons, Independent