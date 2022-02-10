Half Year 2022 Arena Reit No 1 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Arena REIT Half Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Rob de Vos, Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Robert Andrew de Vos - Arena REIT - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and a very warm welcome to Arena REIT's results presentation for the half year to 31 December 2021.



Before commencing our presentation, I would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the various lands on which we gather today and recognize their ongoing connection to land, waters and community.



Arena's announcement, investor presentation and financial statements were released to the ASX earlier this morning. My name is Rob de Vos, Arena's Managing Director. Joining me on the call today is Gareth Winter, Arena's Chief Financial Officer.



Today's presentation will include an overview of the highlights for the half year and an update on our performance against Arena's investment objectives and our business strategy. Gareth