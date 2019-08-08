Argosy Property Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 02:00AM GMT

Philip Michael Smith - Argosy Property Limited - Chairman of the Board



Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Mike Smith, and I am the Chairman of Argosy Property Limited. On behalf of my fellow directors and members of the management team, it's my pleasure to welcome you all to the 2019 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of Argosy. It's my privilege to be able to chair this meeting again.



Just a couple of housekeeping matters before we get things underway. In the unlikely event of an emergency, please evacuate the building using the fire exits and assemble on the corner of Albert Street and Swanson Street. Bathrooms are located on the left, down the hallway, as you exit this ballroom.



I'd like to record that the notice of meeting was duly given on 11th of July 2019. And as there are at least 5 shareholders here today, there is a quorum present. Accordingly, I declare the 2019 Annual Meeting of Argosy Property Limited open.



Your Board considers a high standard of corporate governance is essential for sustaining the long-term performance of a company such as Argosy. Our role as