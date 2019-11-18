Half Year 2020 Arvida Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

William Adam McDonald - Arvida Group Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining on the call this morning for our 6 months results for the first half of FY 2020. It's been a very busy 6 months for us, as you would imagine, with the major transaction which we undertook during the period. It was a very strong financial result for us over the period with a 31% lift in underlying profit to $23.4 million. We're very pleased with that, and that's our key measure of course. We -- that was made possible by a high care occupancy rate, continuing to sit at around that 95% mark, that underpins those recurring cash flows.



We had 148 resales and 44 new sales during the period, which was -- on total sales,