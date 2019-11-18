Nov 18, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Arvida Group interim results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I'll turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Bill McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of Arvida Group. Thank you. Please go ahead.
William Adam McDonald - Arvida Group Limited - CEO
Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining on the call this morning for our 6 months results for the first half of FY 2020. It's been a very busy 6 months for us, as you would imagine, with the major transaction which we undertook during the period. It was a very strong financial result for us over the period with a 31% lift in underlying profit to $23.4 million. We're very pleased with that, and that's our key measure of course. We -- that was made possible by a high care occupancy rate, continuing to sit at around that 95% mark, that underpins those recurring cash flows.
We had 148 resales and 44 new sales during the period, which was -- on total sales,
Half Year 2020 Arvida Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 18, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...