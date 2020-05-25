Full Year 2020 Arvida Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Today's call will be joined by Bill McDonald, CEO; and Jeremy Nicoll, CFO.



William Adam McDonald - Arvida Group Limited - CEO



Well, thank you, everyone, for joining us today. We're very pleased to announce another year of strong financial and operational performance. But before we get to the results, I would just like to thank our very hard-working village teams who responded to the pandemic and really rose to the occasion and kept our residents safe. And this success, to date, represents a huge commitment from our teams and we're really grateful and really proud of the team. So I just like to put that upfront.



So our key metric, our underlying profit increased 34% for the year to $51.7 million, which was a great result considering we lost a couple