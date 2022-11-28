Half Year 2023 Arvida Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 28, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Jeremy Nicoll - Arvida Group Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the first-half call for Arvida. I'm pleased to report a very solid set of numbers for the first-half of FY '23. We saw our net profit-after-tax on a IFRS basis of $89 million, which was up 18% on the prior corresponding period. Our key metric of underlying profit was up 46% on the prior corresponding period, to $38.9 million. On an EPS basis, that's up 10% to $0.054 cents per share. Obviously, the first-half that we are reporting, does include a contribution from the Arena villages that we bought in November last year. Operating cash flow was up to $77.4 million, and importantly, our gearing remained towards the lower end of our target range, at 28%, through our stated ranges between 25% to 35%, so very considerably geared going into the next calendar year.



Subsequent