Oct 31, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 31, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Kieron Futter

Ascendis Health Limited - CFO & Executive Director

* Mark James Van Lill Sardi

Ascendis Health Limited - CEO & Executive Director



=====================

Mark James Van Lill Sardi - Ascendis Health Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Ascendis Health Annual Results. I now got a couple of slides to go through upfront, but what I thought I might do is, given that I'm a full 17 days in the job, just give you some perhaps outside in background and context to perhaps where the business finds itself today and maybe just some initial thoughts on strategy how to address the future.



There are very few times that as a CEO you get the opportunity to come in unencumbered by the past, and this is one of them. So I think everyone is very much aligned to the fact that Ascendis was built on a number of well-considered acquisitions, but was built on a view in faith of