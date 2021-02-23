Half Year 2021 Autosports Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT
Nicholas Ian Pagent - Autosports Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Thank you. Thank you, and good morning, everybody. And my apologies for any inconvenience caused by us moving the start time for this to 09:30 from our original of 10:00 a.m. But welcome to the investor presentation for the financial results for Autosports Group for the first half of the 2021 financial year. My name is Nick Pagent, and I'm the CEO of Autosports Group. And joining me today is Aaron Murray, the CFO of Autosports Group.
This morning, I'll start with a short presentation on the group's financial and strategic performance over the first half of the 2021 financial year. And following the presentation, I'll open up the line to any questions you may have.
For any of you following the slide pack, as much as I can, I will note the
