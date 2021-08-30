Full Year 2021 Autosports Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Nicholas Ian Pagent - Autosports Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much, Zoey, and thank you and good morning to all of those of you who've dialed in for the call this morning. Welcome to the investor presentation for the financial results for Autosports Group for the 2021 financial year. As Zoey said, my name is Nick Pagent. I'm the CEO of Autosports Group. And joining me today is Aaron Murray, the CFO of Autosports Group.



This morning, we'll start with a short presentation on the 2021 financial year results and the financial and strategic trends that underpin these results. Following the presentation, we'll open up the call to any questions you may have. As we move through the presentation lodged this morning on the ASX, I will, where possible, note the relevant slide number.



So if we start at Slide 4 on that