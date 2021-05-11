Australis Oil & Gas Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Jonathan Stewart - Australis Oil & Gas Ltd. - Chairman



I welcome shareholders and visitors to this Annual General Meeting of Australis Oil & Gas Ltd. My name is Jonathan Stewart and I'm the Chairman of the company and Chair of this annual general meeting. Mr. Ian Lusted, Mr. Graham Dowland, Steve Scudamore, director of Australis; and Julie Foster, our Company Secretary, on the end there are alongside me.



Mr. Alan Watson a Director of Australis will participate in the meeting via webcast from Sydney, Mr. Philip Murdoch from the company's auditors, BDO Audit WA, [proprietary limited] is also present. There are no, apologies.



Before we start the formal part at the AGM. I wish to take a few minutes to say a few words. Thank you very much to those of you in attendance today at the AGM of Australis, and thank you to those listening or watching online. I wish you all the best in these times of pandemic difficulties and disruption.



The past year or more has been a difficult one from an oil industry perspective with initially a supply-led crash in oil prices being somewhat