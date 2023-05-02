Australis Oil & Gas Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 02, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Jon Stewart - Australis Oil & Gas Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning. I'd like to welcome shareholders and businesses to this Annual General Meeting of Australis Oil & Gas Limited. My name is Jon Stewart. I'm the Chair of the Board of the company and Chair of this annual general meeting.



Ian Lusted, Graham Dowland, Steve Scudamore; Directors of Australis; and Ms. Julie Foster, Company Secretary are present at the meeting.



Alan Watson, Director of Australis will participate in the meeting via webcast. Mr. Phillip Murdoch and [Mr. Mike Geoffrey] from the company's auditors, Bdo Audit (Wa) Proprietary Limited are also present.



Apologies, not on that basis.



Before we start the formal part of the AGM, I wish to take a few minutes to say a few words. Thank you very much to those of you who are in attendance today at this AGM. And thank you to those listening and/or watching online.



The timeframe for delivery of the returns we seek for investors has been longer than we anticipated. We have discussed previously the influences in this regard. The