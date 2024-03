Jun 12, 2019 / 12:01AM GMT

Presentation and Trading Update

Jun 12, 2019 / 12:01AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Mark Shanahan

AUB Group Limited - CFO

* Michael Patrick Cheere Emmett

AUB Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Jason Palmer

Taylor Collison Limited, Research Division - Equities Analyst

* Nicolas Burgess

Baillieu Holst Ltd, Research Division - Head of Research & Research Analyst

* Scott Lyndon Hudson

MST Marquee - Senior Research Analyst

* Tim Lawson

Macquarie Research - Division Director of Australian Insurance and Diversified Financial Market Research



=====================

Operator



Welcome, everybody, to the Investor Presentation Trading Update. (Operator Instructions) Thank you for joining us today.



I will now hand over to Mike Emmett, Group CEO of AUB Group. Please go ahead.



Michael Patrick Cheere Emmett - AUB