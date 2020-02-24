Half Year 2020 AUB Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Michael Patrick-Cheere Emmett - AUB Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, and welcome. Thank you for joining Mark and I as we take you through the first half results.



We've released a presentation to the ASX this morning, and I will refer to selected pages on this call.



There are 4 key messages for today, and these are shown on Slide 2. Firstly, AUB Group delivered very strong performance in the first half of '20 with adjusted NPAT up 25.3% to $21.3 million. Secondly, the strategically important acquisitions of MGA Whittles and BizCover announced on the 17th of February are EPS accretive and will accelerate AUB Group's capability and scale, enabling substantial additional synergy benefits to the group. Thirdly, we've made good progress against each of our 6 key execution priorities that were first communicated in August. And finally, as a result of the recent acquisitions as well as strong operational performance, we are upgrading expected growth in adjusted NPAT to 16% to 18% for FY '20. And this was previously 8% to 10%.



In addition to the