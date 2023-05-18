AUB Group Ltd Equity Raising Investor Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Michael Patrick-Cheere Emmett - AUB Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. This morning, I'd like to provide you with an update about the continuing strong trading performance for AUB Group and to upgrade the guidance range or financial year '23 underlying net profit after tax. I'd also like to notify you that we will not be progressing with the sale of 50% of the Tysers U.K. retail business to PSC Insurance. And as a result, we're this morning, launching an equity raising, comprising a AUD 150 million underwritten placement together with the share purchase plan of up to AUD 15 million.



I'll now discuss these items in more detail and refer you to Slide 9 of the investor presentation pack distributed earlier today. Over the past 4 years, AUB