Australian Vintage Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 25, 2020 / 03:00AM GMT

Richard Hugh Davis - Australian Vintage Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Australian Vintage Limited. My name is Richard Davis, Chairman of your Company, and I'm pleased to Chair today's meeting.



This year's meeting is being held online by the Lumi platform, which allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can watch a live webcast of this meeting. And in addition, shareholders and proxies can ask questions and submit votes. The company secretary has just informed me that we have a quorum present. Accordingly, I declare the meeting to be opened.



Before proceeding with the formal part of the meeting, on behalf of Australian Vintage, I would like to acknowledge the many traditional owners of the land on which we all are located today. For those of us here in the Australian Vintage office in Balmain in Sydney, these are the Gadigal and the Wangal peoples of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to the elders past, present and emerging of all the traditional owners of all the