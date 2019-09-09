Q4 2019 Avi Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 09, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT
Simon Leigh Crutchley - AVI Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to AVI's annual results presentation. I have my colleagues from most of the business units with me as well. And also welcome to those who are listening in on the webcast who haven't wanted to fight Johannesburg's glorious traffic to be here today.
It's a pretty standard presentation. I'll take you through some of the key features and results. And then Owen will take you through the group financial numbers in a little more detail, the business units and then a little conversation on prospects. And then, hopefully, someone will ask -- [Rudy], I see, has just walked in, which means we will get the traditional balance sheet question.
When I looked at the document, which seems it got a bit bigger this year, I said to Owen, well, I guess we could say that it's taken as read and we could just have questions, but that might be seen as discounting, which seems to be the fashion in the modern market environment. So let me just take you through, I guess, the key features.
I think, a key
