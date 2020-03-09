Q2 2020 Avi Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Simon Leigh Crutchley - AVI Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to AVI's results for the first 6 months. I can see that we've got a smaller audience. I don't know that's -- if we have more people listening in on the webcast. Apparently, the word these days is social distancing. I haven't taken my jacket off because I'm hot and sweaty and have got the coronavirus. So for those of you whose hands I've shaken, welcome and thank you. I promise you I'm not sick.



We've got a pretty typical presentation. I'll take you through some of the highlights, some of you will have seen that. I know it's been an exciting morning this morning for those of you in equity, so you might not even have had a look. Hopefully, our results are not the reason why the market has tanked as it has this morning. Owen will take you through the financial detail, but I'll take you through some of the key highlights. I'm going to be quite brisk today, leave a little more time for Q&A if that's interesting.



So essentially, they're all coming at you. I'm not going to read them off