Aug 01, 2022 / 08:50AM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Our next presenter is Roger Mason, Managing Director of Antipa Minerals. Roger is a geologist with over 35 years resources experience involving exploration, project development, mining, and business development roles covering a range of commodities.



Roger commenced his geology career with Western Mining in 1997 before joining Forrestania Gold in 1987, which was subsequently acquired by LionOre. In 2006, Roger achieved the role of General Manager, Geology for LionOre and then Norilsk Nickel Australia following the takeover of LionOre and 2007.



Roger has been the Managing Director and CEO of Antipa since the company was listed on the ASX in April 2011. Achievements include the discovery of multiple mineral deposits, including the 1.8-million-ounce Minyari Dome Project and defining total combined resources for the company of approximately 4.3 million ounce of gold, 226,000 tonnes of copper, and 11,000 tonnes of cobalt, and 2.4 million ounces of silver.



We look forward to hearing more about Antipa. Over to you, Roger.



Roger Mason -