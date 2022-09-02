Antipa Minerals Ltd Investor Conference Call Transcript

Sep 02, 2022 / NTS GMT

Okay. Thanks, everyone, for participating in our scoping study conference call. And also, thanks for your interest in Antipa. Just moving on to slide 2, which is our standard disclaimer. Please read that at your leisure.



So moving on slide number 5. So I have skipped a couple of slides. Slide number 5. The Minyari Dome -- a scoping study has demonstrated a technically robust and commercially attractive stand-alone gold and silver development opportunity, with a seven-plus year life and a mining inventory of 1.1 million ounces of gold and 390,000 ounces of silver to be processed at a rate of 3 million tonnes per annum, generating a life of