Aug 25, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Allan Savins - BNK Banking Corporation Limited - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the investor presentation for the BNK Bank Corporation FY23 financial results. Next slide, please.



My name is Allan Savins, and I'm the CEO of BNK Banking Corporation, and together with Andrew Kitchen, our CFO, we're very pleased to take you through a full year update of BNK. Today, I'll run you through the financial results at a high level, and I'll pass across to Andrew to take us into more detail, and we'll finish off with a strategic update and an outlook for the bank. Next slide, please.



In terms of the disclaimer, I do encourage you to download the presentation from ASX, and review the disclaimer at your convenience. Next slide, please.



So our results overview for the financial year 2023. Next slide, please.



So effectively, 2023 financial year has been a real transformational year for BNK as our company's strategic expansion into high-margin lending begins to deliver returns in a less than favorable credit environment. We have delivered on our promise from a year ago to