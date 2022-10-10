Baby Bunting Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 10, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Melanie Wilson - Baby Bunting Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairperson



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. My name is Melanie Wilson. As your Chair, it is my pleasure to welcome you to Baby Bunting's Annual General Meeting for 2022. I'll begin today by acknowledging the traditional custodians throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and the community. We pay our respects to their elders past through present and extend that respect to all Aboriginals and Torres Strait island -- Islander peoples today As the necessary quorum is present, I declare the Annual General Meeting of Shareholder is open.



Today's meeting is the first time we've been able to get together in-person since 2019, and it's great to be able to see everyone in person again today. We're conducting the meeting with a virtual component. This hybrid format allows shareholders and proxies wherever they may be to attend virtually. All shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and vote today.



Online attendees can submit questions at any time. To ask a question, select the Q&A icon,